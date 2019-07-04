Method Man's been in the game for over two decades at this point. While he started off as a rapper, he continued to maintain a presence in the public eye as his career shifted from rapper to actor. However, as they say, Wu-Tang is forever, and their fanbase continues to grow every day. One fan, 26-year-old Bryson, has been hospitalized for the past three months due to a life-threatening illness that he's been battling. After hearing about Bryson's condition, Method Man decided to surprise the fan and hang out with him for a bit, according to SILive.



Credit: Staten Island University Hospital

With the help of Staten Island non-profit organization Have a Heart, Bryson was able to hang out with one of his favorite rappers during a trying time in his life. Staten Island University Hospital spokesperson Christian Preston said the hospital staff put together a "week of surprises" for Bryson which resulted in a visit from the Staten Island legend.

“The staff at Staten Island University Hospital put together a ‘Week of Surprises’ for the patient, some of which included a special dinner from the chef and a chocolate cake. After finding out the patient was a hip-hop fan, they purchased a speaker system for him to listen to his favorite music,” Preston said. “Then, they reached out to one of his favorite rappers, Method Man from the supergroup The Wu Tang Clan and his foundation Have a Heart NY."

The hospital didn't disclose any details surrounding Bryson's health conditions due to privacy laws. However, they did say that the condition is possibly fatal and that he's been fighting for his life for the past three months.

Peep footage of Meth's visit to Bryson below.