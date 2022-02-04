Television audiences have been seeing much more from Method Man in recent years and he has been impressing at every step. The Wu-Tang Clan icon certainly isn't the first rapper to shift his career focus to acting, but he is quickly climbing the ranks to be one of the most successful. Those who have been diehard fans of Meth have wanted him to return with new music at every corner, but in an interview for his Essence cover story, the Rap icon revealed that things haven't been easy behind the scenes.

“The higher-ups, the so-called gatekeepers didn’t have much use for a 44-year-old rapper,” Method Man said, referring to the shift that the music industry has gone through. “I guess my background turned some people off. Some people aren’t willing to give you a chance, especially when you’ve already had one and you kind of squandered it.”



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

“There was a changing of the guard in hip-hop. I was cool with that. I had to evolve with the business and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket," he added. When asked about his ongoing reputation as a Rap sex symbol, Meth admitted that he doesn't "understand that sh*t" and being viewed in such a way was never his goal.

"People like attention. I'm the same as everybody else. But at the end of the day, take me seriously, not lightly."