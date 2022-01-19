50 Cent's television series Power, airing on Starz from 2014-2020, was a hit. The intense situations and acting really struck a core and built a large fanbase. People became genuinely invested in the storyline behind the characters and their origins, following every twist and turn. The success of Power allowed for it to branch into it's own universe with origin stories.

Some of the shows that were produced from Power's original run are Power: Raising Kanan and Power: Force. Another includes the currently airing show Power: Ghost, which is receiving some NAACP Award nominations.



To say that the cast in 50's series is star-studded would be an understatement. Power: Ghost features some huge names in the music and pop culture world. Some of these include Mary J. Blige and Method Man.

Not only is the cast powerful in name, but they're also good at what they do. Mary J. Blige and Method Man are nominated for NAACP Image Awards for their roles and contributions to the Power: Ghost series. The show, with all of its dramatic inner machinations, calls for strong delivery and on-screen presence. These actors have that in spades.

50 Cent took to Instagram to share how proud he is of the recognition the stars are receiving for their roles in Power: Ghost. He gave both actors individual shout outs and showed love.









Some other NAACP Image Award Nominees this year include Jonathan Majors for Outstanding Actor and Issa Rae for Outstanding Actress. Issa is also up for an award for Outstanding Writing in Insecure.

How do you feel about Power: Ghost and other NAACP Award nominees? Let us know in the comments.