He's celebrated as one of our most beloved actors in recent generations as Tom Hardy's roles have become staples in cinematic history. Movie buffs continue to talk about his magnetic moments in films and television shows like Bronson, Peaky Blinders, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Mad Max, but Hardy's portrayal as Venom has taken center stage as Let There Be Carnage has recently hit theaters.

The award-winning actor sat down with BBC Radio 1 to chat about his latest film in the supervillain franchise and was asked about how he came up with Venom's voice. The interviewer stated that when he attempts to recreate it, he often finds that he sounds a lot like Hardy's Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. "I do as well," said Hardy.

"I think that's an occupational hazard. There are only a few characters that we have and we will smear between them all. Alfie comes out," Hardy said with a smirk about his Peaky Blinders character. However, he did reveal his go-to inspirations when coming up with Venom's voice.

“So, I mix a little bit of Busta Rhymes, a little bit of Method [Man] and Redman, a little bit of James Brown, and ever so slightly an element of Richard Burton,” Hardy added. The last bit, a Welsh actor, may seem out of place, but it makes sense considering Burton was an icon known for his baritone vocals.

The interview is full of gems, including Hardy's quips about scenes where he had to thrash around and scream. "Like I was in an A-Ha video," he said. Watch it below.