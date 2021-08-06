Method Man is launching his own comic book series, Tical World, which will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT). The series will run as an anthology and feature original characters, animations, and artwork. Additionally, Method Man will release apparel and new music to coincide with the comic.

Purchese of the first installment, Part 1: The Origin, will include a Killa Beez-inspired original artwork signed by Method Man and New York artist Alex Smetsky, a 3D digital animation recounting the origin story of Tical World, copies of the original artistic renderings of the Tical World characters, an unreleased Method Man song, and a gold VIP card for Method Man’s athleisure line, Tical Athletics.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Tical World also reportedly uses the first “community owned crypto-characters” to use Flow Blockchain.

In 2016, Method Man collaborated with Marvel for an original Ghost Rider comic he penned himself. Ghost Rider X-Mas Special The Infinite Comic tells the story of devilish Krampus wreaking havoc on East L.A.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper has also appeared in an episode of the Netflix series Luke Cage.

Later this month, Method Man and Redman are performing together at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT.

