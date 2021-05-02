Quando Rondo took the stage, over the weekend, at The Vibe Event Center in Waycross, Ga to a crowd that was shockingly small. It was reportedly Rondo's first show since November when he was implicated in the killing of King Von. Von and Lil Durk affiliate Memo600 reacted to a video from the concert, which went viral on social media, by roasting Rondo.

"FOLKS HAD 4 MFS AT HIS SHOW AINT MAKE A DOLLAR. MATTER FACT U OWE THE VENUE NA," he wrote on social media.

In a video from the show, Rondo acknowledges the timid crowd size: "I ain't gon' lie. My shows really be deeper than this. But I know a nigga got a lot of shit going on, you feel me? But I still appreciate everybody who came out. Ima rock this bitch like it's 10,000 people in here."

Rondo reportedly ended the concert in the middle of performing his track, "End of Story," in which he comments on King Von's killing.

The rapper recently discussed the difficulty he is having booking shows on Instagram live: "Every time I do get a show booked or something, the promoter calling back. 'Oh, the police station threatening the venue. They saying if something go down Ima lose my club license. Send my money back, this and that. Can we try this again in a couple months. Time heals everything.' This 'cause of y'all folks."