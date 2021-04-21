Quando Rondo has apparently been putting efforts into clearing his name after the untimely passing of King Von. The Georgian rapper did a sit-down interview with Angela Yee, a tell-all of sorts, where he divulged information on that tragic November night. The latest episode was uploaded onto YouTube today where he addressed the controversy surrounding "End Of Story." The single addressed Von's passing, and the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The song's title immediately sparked debate among fans who took it at a shot at King Von. The late Chicago rapper's career largely popped off with his track "Crazy Story" which later turned into a three-part series. Quando said that he had no idea that Von had a song called "Crazy Story," and the reason why he named his song, "End of Story" was to share his perspective on the situation.

"Me saying ‘End of Story’ is just me saying this is the end of the story,” Quando said. He added that the song was meant to be the only time he would rap about the shooting. “I had no intentions -- To be honest with you, ma’am, I didn’t even know bruh has three or four songs called ‘Crazy Stories.’”

The rapper then called his friend to vouch for him. "I think you was saying you wasn’t going to talk about it no more. You was done with it,” Rondo's friend said through the phone speakers. “At first, you said something like ‘End of Discussion’… Lowkey, I didn’t pay attention until it came out.”

Check the interview below.