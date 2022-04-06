After a few soundbites of her recent interview picked up steam, Mellow Rackz has returned to set the record straight. Recently, Latto found herself at the center of controversy after she revealed that there was a bit of a hiccup with her album, 777, prior to its release. During an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood, Latto stated that a man who was featured on the record was giving her a hard time clearing a song because she wouldn't answer his advances via DM. After she shared the tracklist, the public speculated that the person was Kodak Black. However, he repeatedly denied that he had anything to do with it.

Meanwhile, Mellow Rackz, who allegedly dated Kodak, recently discussed Latto's plight while on Rap Clout. "That's just life period. P*ssy runs the world...it's also the way you talk as a female. If you know you sexy as f*ck, don't show up to no studio meeting with a n*gga with your t*tties hanging out," she said. "He not gay, put a jacket on and dress accordingly, don't tempt no n*gga."

Her comments ran wild on social media and just like that, Mellow Rackz was hit was a storm of backlash. She returned to her Instagram to clear up a few misconceptions about her remarks.

"I wasn't addressing how She should have handled her situation which was totally different from mine," Mellow wrote. "Realizing now, this question in this moment because this is more of a deeper conversational topic, not a quick 15 second soundbite. As a female working in a very male driven industry unfortunately we are always reminded to take certain precautions in order to achieve the same comfortability as our male counterparts."

She ended her message by saying that her decisions on how she navigates her career, and her comments about that, are about herself and no one else's situation.