It's clear that Kodak Black is riding high in his first month of freedom. The rapper has attended Super Bowl parties, has gotten a tattoo of his attorneys' names, has been gifted $50K from Lil Yachty, he bought some new flashy jewelry, and if rumors are true, he may have gotten engaged. We haven't heard much about Kodak Black's dating life with the news about his legal troubles clogging headlines, but new photos and videos suggest that the Florida artist is looking to jump the broom.

Hours ago, a woman who goes by the name Mellow Rackz uploaded a series of videos with Kodak Black. The pair look to be in Miami and if viewers believe her at face value, the rapper asked her to marry him and she said yes. They're seen cuddled close and hugging each other in various videos and in one clip, Kodak is even spotted holding a massive diamond ring before Mellow Rackz poses while wearing it.

Some have suggested that this is all for a music video or collaboration, but after a plane was seen flying a "Might As Well Marry Me Melody, I Love U" banner in the sky, others believe it's the real deal. However, it's all a tad confusing because just days ago, Kodak was serenading City Girls rapper JT for Valentine's Day. Check out a few posts below.



