Mellow Rackz is having a breakout year, gaining lots of fame after being linked to Florida rapper Kodak Black. Shortly after being released from prison, Kodak claimed that he was engaged to Mellow Rackz, bringing the rising rapper to a new level of relevance.

While seemingly nothing came of their engagement, with Kodak now expecting a baby girl with real estate agent Maranda Johnson, Mellow Rackz is still striving, reaching a new level by officially announcing her signing to Young Money.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"I am officially YOUNGMONEY," said the "Right Now" artist. "Prices just went up today. Thank you God for this opportunity! Time to make history @liltunechi @mackmaine4president @cleo_ohsojazzy @youngmoney."

She tagged XXXTENTACION's mother in the post, so it's likely that the two have been working together to grow Mellow's career.

For her official signing and birthday party, Mellow Rackz will be in Miami this weekend, celebrating the moment with Lil Wayne at LIV. They will be co-hosting the club event on Sunday.

It will be interesting to keep track of Mellow Rackz' career as she aims to become a force to be reckoned with in the coming years. Lil Wayne has built some superstars out of Young Money, and he's shown a keen interest in elevating women in rap. Of course, Wayne was instrumental in the career of Nicki Minaj. Do you think he could duplicate some of that success with Mellow Rackz?