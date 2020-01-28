The Barbz empire came to a sudden halt when Nicki Minaj announced her retirement from music towards the end of last year. Granted, the Queen emcee did confirm that she wasn't completely removing herself from the realm of rap, as we saw evident with her Karol G collaboration titled "Tusa" in November 2019. Well, it now looks like she'll be returning once again by pairing with a very peculiar collaborator: pop sensation Meghan Trainor.

The "All About That Bass" singer tweeted out the news earlier today (seen above), saying that the collaboration will be called "Nice To Meet Ya" and is set to drop this Friday. Based off the seven-second preview that accompanied the tweet, the beat sounds crazy and the hook is also pretty catchy as well. Meg heads will also be happy to know that her album, Treat Myself, will arrive on the same day as well to make for a pop-filled weekend that just so happens to be accompanied by a new set of bars from the Nickster. As the song teases a very upbeat vibe, we're sure this one will be all over Top 40 radio just off the strength of hearing something new from one of the rap's most domineering personalities. We can't wait to see the video!

Check for "Nice To Meet Ya" by Meghan Trainor featuring Nicki Minaj to arrive this Friday (January 31), and let us know your thoughts on this union down in the comments.