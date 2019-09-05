Sometimes, you've just got to appreciate the way you look in the mirror when you're truly feeling yourself. Megan Thee Stallion is an advocate for body positivity, always showing off her favorite angles online and letting fans appreciate her natural beauty. In interviews, the H-Town Hottie has said that she has never gotten plastic surgery to enhance her body, leaving everything the way she was born and looking damn great as she is. During her most recent twerk show on social media, the superstar was loving her body in the mirror when she decided to turn around, give her fans a show, and then cause everyone to crack up.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Once Meg felt she had done enough dancing, she turned the camera on her friend, hairstylist Jonathan Wright, who cranked some hilarious moves in the next room. Everything was on track to be another addition to the rapper's sexiest videos list but Wright made sure to flip that script, grinning and acting like a goofy next to her. Clearly, these two are great friends and comfortable acting silly around each other.

Megan Thee Stallion's rise to the top of the industry has been documented thoroughly throughout the last few months. She continues to improve and, with the success of "Hot Girl Summer," she's earned herself a spot in this competitive business. Watch the video below.