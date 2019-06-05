Unless you've been living under a rock for the last several months, you've heard all about Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston Hottie is ready to completely take over the game and she's started with her mixtape Fever. Performing at her first Summer Jam this weekend, Megan continued her rise and decided to do some press to promote her brand with Hot 97. Today, Meg spoke to Ebro & Co. about what she's accomplished so far, diving into her upbringing and her "nerd" side.



Ten minutes into the interview, Peter Rosenberg started picking up on Meg's "nerdy" tastes. She admitted that she watched a lot of anime growing up, explaining how that phase started for her. "I think the first time I ever saw anime I was maybe ten," said the rapper. When asked if her love of anime has influenced her porn preferences, Meg didn't hold back. She said that she doesn't necessarily mess with hentai but she's aware of all the "lil nasty ass cartoon shit like that" floating around the internet. She tried to see if she was into it but she wasn't entirely impressed at how the directors went straight into the action without any storyline.

Being a woman with natural curves and a killer body, people have tried to argue that Meg has had plastic surgery online. She denies ever going under the knife, saying that people get pretty aggressive on social media. "In person, everybody is cool about it but on the internet they're like 'your boobs are fake, oh her body must be fake.'" Meg says that she doesn't think anything is wrong with women who seek plastic surgery but it's just not for her.

Watch the full interview below.