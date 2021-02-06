It was only a matter of time before another Tik Tok challenge featuring one of Megan Thee Stallion’s songs went viral. The popular video-sharing app is known for influencing popular music, especially when a dance or transition challenge takes the app by storm. On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion decided to take the “Cry Baby Dance” off of Tik Tok and move it to Instagram, where she posted videos of herself and a few other girls tackling the routine with ease.

Megan’s music video for “Cry Baby” premiered on February 3rd, which is likely what prompted the resurgence of the song’s popularity on Tik Tok. The music video features her and DaBaby, who is featured in the song, acting like dolls in a giant toy store. Very Toy Story of them. “Cry Baby” is the second of Megan’s music videos to premiere following the release of her 2020 album Good News, which featured artists like City Girls, SZA, and 2 Chainz.

In Saturday’s Instagram video, Megan wears a pair of tiny blue athletic shorts in an attempt to show off her curvy figure, accompanied by a white bedazzled Juicy Couture crop top. She whips her long hair around before smacking her own butt, leaving fans wondering how she always manages to blow everyone else out of the water on her own challenges. Comments included sentiments like, “MEGS PROFESSIONAL DANCER ERA”, “Just marry me omg”, and “Meg...I’m begging at this point…”

Meg always manages to inspire others with her moves and her figure, so this certainly won’t be the last we’ll be seeing of people doing the “Cry Baby Dance.”