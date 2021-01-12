Megan Thee Stallion arguably has the best twerk game out of anybody in music right now, proving that on countless occasions. In her music videos, she's known to show off her strong knees as she moves her booty up and down, from side-to-side, and in all directions. On social media, she often teams up with her girlfriends to remind folks why she's not the one to play with as far as twerking is concerned.

Right now, her single "Cry Baby", featuring DaBaby, is going off with dance challenges galore, sparking the need for a music video. The duo of frequent collaborators linked up recently to film the visuals and Megan wanted to show the world a quick sneak peek at what to expect before it drops.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Posting a new video to TikTok, Megan Thee Stallion shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her video shoot with DaBaby, swinging her hips back and forth before getting down on the ground and pulling some Teyana Taylor-esque moves from the "Fade" video. Baby sat behind the twerking star, enjoying the show and keeping a goofy face on the entire time. They shot in front of an entirely green-screened area, wearing outfits reminiscent of a crash dummy.

To get an early look at what the video could look like, check out the video above.

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion were recently in the news after the former revealed that he was working on new music with Tory Lanez, Megan's accused shooter. Megan responded to the drama by suggesting that DaBaby's verse on Tory's new song was "old and not cleared". Read more about that here.