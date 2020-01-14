Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion can twerk with the best of them. Before she came along, we may have crowned somebody else as one of the premier booty-shakers in the game but Hot Girl Meg revolutionized the popular style of dance, going for longer, harder and in more innovative ways than anybody else. Much of the star's brand is built on her sex appeal and her superior rapping ability, combining both strengths to make her somewhat of an anomaly in the game. She joins Cardi B and Nicki Minaj as the leaders in female rap today and, with her strong knees keeping her afoot, Meg continues peddling forward. As we wait for new music, she's been dropping off videos of herself busting a move, either recording fresh takes or re-using footage from her existing live-streams. The latter was in effect as she popped off with her friend in the background, reminding us all just how badly she can go off when she pleases.



As Rihanna's "What's My Name" played in the background, Megan Thee Stallion buckled up and bounced her booty next to her friend. You just knew things were about to get serious when she laid down the cane that she was using to keep her balance on the counter, going hands-free and flexing her twerking prowess even though the video was just meant as a playful upload.

Even when she's messing around, Megan Thee Stallion is still better than the majority of people in the world at the subtle art of twerking. Peep below.