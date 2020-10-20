She's all healed up and ready for her next season, and Megan Thee Stallion is wasting no time getting back to work. To be fair, the Houston Hottie has been keeping busy, even with scandal and injuries. She's delivered multiple performances since the July shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, but there have been murmurs about Megan Thee Stallion quietly preparing for the release of her next album. Hot Girl Meg hasn't confirmed or denied the gossip surrounding a potential release, but it's clear that the rapper and her squad have been putting in work.

For those that follow Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram, you should already be familiar with her twerk-heavy page. Videos of Thee Stallion showing the world what she's working with are easy to come by, but her latest is from rehearsal with her team. It's unclear as to what she's currently working on, but her Hotties are still wishing to have those Stallion knees. "LIVE FROM HOT GIRL BOOTCAMP," Meg wrote in the caption to her video. "Let me go remix this for Houston real quick lol."

Since naming Tory Lanez as her shooter, Megan hasn't said much about the allegations she set against her former friend. Now that charges have been made against Lanez and the case is moving forward, it's expected that neither party will continue to discuss the July event. Check out Megan's post below.