Megan Thee Stallion Is A Twerking Toy With DaBaby In "Cry Baby" Visual

The two rappers recreate themselves as toys who wreak havoc in a store once the lights go out.

After teasing the release of her "Cry Baby" visual, Megan Thee Stallion has delivered. The single, featuring DaBaby, has found its wave over on TikTok, as many songs do, and it's become a fan favorite from the Houston rapper's debut studio album, Good News. Collaborations with DaBaby seem to be a regular fixture for Megan as the pair have also worked on her song "Cash Sh*t" and his track "NASTY" which also featured Ashanti. The partnership has repeatedly proven to be lucrative, and fanbases of both artists enjoy hearing what they've come up with in the studio.

In the colorful, Colin Tilley-directed music video for "Cry Baby," Thee Stallion and DaBaby are recreated as dolls in a toy store. If you've ever wondered if toys come alive once you exit the room, not only does Meg and DaBaby believe so, but apparently the toys twerk, as well. Meg once again dons her signature sexy looks that she's known for and it seems that Hottie Boot Camp is paying off well. Watch above and share your thoughts.