Just in case you weren't aware, Megan Thee Stallion has been driving the boat all summer long. That's right, the Houston-bred talent has dominated this season with her Hot Girl Summer movement that has taken over America and beyond. We've seen her rise from buzzing up-and-coming artist to an official Billboard-charting rapper due to the success of Fever. Now, as she continues to make waves, tonight she made her VMA debut. Although the award ceremony hasn't started yet, Megan's already left an impression.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion kicked things off on for the VMA pre-show with a performance on her hit single, "Big Ole Freak." Although the performance wasn't televised, she did leave her mark before winning her first moon man. Her new single, "Hot Girl Summer" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign took home the award for the Best Power Anthem.

"Oh my GODDD!!! I literally want to cry ! This is my FIRST VMAS, MY FIRST PRE SHOW PERFORMANCE, AND MY FIRST MOON MAN," she wrote on Twitter. "thank y’all so much thank you to everyone who supports me I promise to keep leveling up."

The evening has yet to begin so we're sure there's more to come. Tonight also includes performances from Big Sean & A$AP Ferg, Missy Elliott, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift who's opening the show.

