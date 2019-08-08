In just a few short hours, we'll be hearing Megan Thee Stallion's newest single, which could very well be her biggest one yet. When she dropped "Big Ole Freak," the budding star could not have known the impact it would have on her career. Hailing from Houston, Meg knows a thing or two about successful rap artists. She's studied some of the greats from her city and now, she's vying to become one of them. "Hot Girl Summer" is a viral trend and the title of her new song with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign and after her breakout song was certified gold by the RIAA, Meg has a chance at becoming the biggest thing in the game. Wiz Khalifa would surely co-sign that sentiment.

The two were spotted in the gym working out earlier in the year and while many believed they could be rap's next power couple, Meg seemingly went with Moneybagg Yo instead. Still, she and Wiz have developed a strong friendship and the lovable stoner sees huge things in Meg's future. The Houston Hottie shared the news that "Big Ole Freak" had gone gold and in the comments section, Wiz assured the rapper that she would be seeing a lot more of those plaques in her future.

"You got more comin," wrote Khalifa next to a diamond emoji. Perhaps Wiz believes that the woman has what it takes to become the next big thing in rap. She's definitely starting off on the right foot. What do you think Meg can accomplish in her career?