Megan Thee Stallion isn't slowing down following the arrival of her Traumazine album – in fact, she's going harder than ever as she just performed in Japan at Summer Sonic Festival, marking her first show in the Asian country to date.

Thee Hot Girl Coach's stage looks are known to show off her infamous curves, and this weekends was no exception, although it also happened to give a nod to a popular character from one of the world's most well-known animes, Sailor Moon.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 GRAMMY Awards -- Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For her set, Megan wore a blue and white schoolgirl outfit, complete with a bright red bow on her chest and a pair of white boots in the style of the show's titular character.

From the front, she looked ready to save the day alongside friends like Sailor Mars and Sailor Venus, but when the Texas native turned around to unveil her twerking skills, audience members were greeted with a view of her bare bottom in a white bodysuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Seeing as the 27-year-old has always been vocal about her love for the genre (although she doesn't love how Sailor Moon's boyfriend always saves the day), the cheeky cosplay doesn't exactly come as a surprise.

After her performance, Thee Stallion celebrated the big moment with some photos on social media. "This whole stadium in JAPAN was going UP for me," she wrote. "You can't fake thee love. I'm grateful."

Elsewhere in the news, we reported earlier that Traumazine debuted at No. 4 on this week's Billboard ranking, following Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, and the No. 1 placement – Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind.

Read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.





[Via]