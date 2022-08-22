For the second time in his career, Rod Wave has delivered a studio album that's landed him on top of the Billboard 200.

As Complex notes, the 22-year-old's Beautiful Mind project amassed 115K equivalent album units during its first week out – 113K of which was made up of SEA units, or 157.73M on-demand streams.





His last release to achieve such a feat was 2021's SoulFly, and while past arrivals like Pray 4 Love and Ghetto Gospel didn't come out on top, they still managed to squeeze into the chart's top 10 at the time.

Prior to Beautiful Mind's debut, Rod promised his fans that this will be his "last sad ass album." He told his social media followers, "I'm off dat. Jus wanna live happy, travel, get dis money."

The Florida-born artist proved his musical strength in beating out Bad Bunny's fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which has steadily been topping projects from artists like Post Malone and Brent Faiyaz even weeks after its initial release.

This past week, the Latin rap project amassed 108K album units, slating it at No. 2. Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE followed in third place for the second consecutive week in a row, racking up 64K units.

After that on the latest ranking from Billboard comes Megan Thee Stallion's Traumazine, which moved 63K album equivalent units (54K SEA units, or 85.72M on-demand official streams). The H-Town Hottie is no stranger to the top 10 and this is her sixth straight project to land there, though the highest she's ever ranked is at No. 2 with 2020's Good News.





Check out Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind album here

