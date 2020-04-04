Suga rapper Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to promote her latest release. This time, the Houston Hottie caught up with Pitchfork for their Over/Under series where guests rate various random activities or items. She kicked things off by criticizing people who hop on FaceTime in public before following that up by saying that dubbed anime is underrated.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is a known anime fan, so she gave her opinion trepidatiously as she didn't "want the community coming for [her]." She added, "I'm not gonna lie, I have to watch dubbed anime sometimes. If I'm doing my makeup, I can't stop and read the subtitles." Then, Megan shared her thoughts on superstitions, saying that they're overrated and she's never in the mood to hear what little quirks may bring her bad luck.

She also weighed in on dating apps, noting that everything could be considered a "dating app" if you look at things from a different perspective. "Instagram is a dating app. Twitter is a dating app," Megan said. "Imma have to say dating apps are probably—I don't think they're underrated or overrated. Everybody's on the app trying to date in some type of way so, perfectly rated." Check out what else Megan Thee Stallion had to say about dog fashion shows, tarot cards, guilty pleasures, Texas Toast, being an Aquarius, and much more below.