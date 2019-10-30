As a recording artist, you need to keep people coming over to your brand, introducing new elements gradually and keeping the fans interested. Megan Thee Stallion has a very clear-cut identity. The Houston-bred artist coined the term Hot Girl Summer and it absolutely went off this year, morphing her into arguably the biggest female rapper in the game. Now standing in a parallel line with superstars like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, it's refreshing to see the female rap game continue to expand. This week, Megan Thee Stallion premiered a new song during her performance at NPR's Tiny Desk Festival and after the show, she gave an intimate interview in front of a select number of fans, detailing the experience and telling us all what we can look forward to.



John Parra/Getty Images

This has been the year of Megan Thee Stallion (and DaBaby) but what can we expect for 2020? Apparently, she's working on her official debut album and, on it, she'll be introducing us to another alter-ego of hers. Much like Nicki Minaj did back in the day with Roman Zolanski, the H-Town Hottie looks to establish herself as a force of many personalities, letting us into the mind of Suga next year. "My next project I will be introducing a new lady. Her name is Suga," said Meg during the talk. "She’s besties with Tina Snow. I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans, I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album."

We're all stoked to hear what Megan Thee Stallion comes up with on her debut album. Stay tuned for more news on that.

