Hot off her first appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion stopped by the NPR offices to participate in their Tiny Desk series. You probably never thought you needed to hear acoustic versions of the Houston hottie's songs, but once you do, you'll be praying that she brings a full band on her next tour.

While NPR usually posts their full Tiny Desk sets some time after they take place, yesterday, they decided to do things a little differently and livestream Meg's performance. While the whole thing hasn't been permanently posted yet, clips of her doing jazzy renditions of her hits are circulating social media. Backed by the excellent Brooklyn group, Phony Ppl, Meg performed "Big Ole Freak", "Money Good", "Cash Sh*t" and "Hot Girl Summer." While you'll probably find yourself rapping along to these bops, you'll also be pleasantly surprised by Meg debuting an unreleased track.

The new song revolves around the concept of Meg boasting about her sidepieces stationed in different area codes. While showcasing her exquisite breath control, she clarifies that she's not one to be tied down. This is Stalli's world and we're all just living in it. Watch a snippet of the song below.