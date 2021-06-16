After partnering on several songs together, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby were the collaborators who were known for coming together on hit tracks. They joined forces on "Cash Sh*t," "Nasty," "Cry Baby," and DJ Khaled's "I Did It," and it seemed that these two were a solid industry pair. However, fans have been chatting about Megan and DaBaby's friendship ever since his "SKAT" collaboration with Tory Lanez surfaced, and after the music video dropped, there was further speculation that their "work wife/husband" friendship was severed.

It didn't take long for those internet sleuths to go poking around in Megan and DaBaby's Instagram followers, and it showed that the Houston rapper no longer had the North Carolina artist on her list.

Yet, over on DaBaby's page he still follows Ms. Stallion, and already the gossip has caused a stir. When it was announced back in January that DaBaby and Lanez had linked on a track, Megan seemingly reacted with crying laughing emojis along with "nice try." Later she tweeted, "That sh*t was old and not cleared. CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon."

Earlier this month, Tory Lanez sat down with Million Dollaz Worth of Game and reflected on his fellow artists turning their backs on him following his arrest related to the shooting incident involving Megan nearly one year ago. "Even the people who came out and said anything about me, a lot of them, after the fact or after the music came out, they called me like 'I still f*ck with you, just at the time, XYZ," he said. "But there's nothing wrong with that."