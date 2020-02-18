Friday was a big day worldwide as people came together to boast about love, but Megan Thee Stallion was busy planning for her 25th birthday celebration. February 15 Megan Thee Stallion's decided to kick things off in Chicago during NBA All-Star Weekend. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A REAL B*TCH REAL AQUARIUS S*IT," wrote the rapper on social media. "IT’S A REAL B*TCH HOLIDAY."

Later, Megan shared a video of herself "riding the boat," but on Monday (February 17), she gave fans an intimate glimpse into her birthday weekend festivities with another clip. The Houston Hottie, her team, and a few of her friends hopped on a private jet to Chicago. The group enjoyed themselves as they twerked to Luke's "It's Your Birthday" and had pillow fights on the flight.

Megan and friends then joined together for a birthday dinner, and in the video Megan shared, Tory Lanez can be seen taking a few shots with the "B.I.T.C.H." rapper. Things moved on to the after-party at a club where fans were excited to get an up-close-and-personal look at Megan. DaBaby was there to give his "Cash Sh*t" collaborator hugs and sip on some drinks, so check out Megan Thee Stallion's birthday celebration below.