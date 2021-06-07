Tory Lanez recently sat down for a conversation with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, and it didn't take long for the conversation to shift to Tory Lanez' ongoing situation with Megan Thee Stallion, with Gillie specifically curious about the fallout from his peers.

Prefacing that he doesn't want to shine a light on the case, Gillie asks if Tory felt betrayed by the artists and collaborators he once worked with and respected. "You went through what you went through without any facts being out, without any proof being out," says Gillie, roughly around the ten-minute mark. "N***as just jumped ship on you, switched sides on you. I know n***as got on all kinds of funny shit."

"You gotta understand, people have brands," replies Tory. "Before I look at Tory Lanez like it's me, Tory Lanez is a brand. Whatever artist is their brand. At the moment, it wasn't the look to put their brand on it. Unless you were somebody who stood so far into the brand, that your brand was so you, that your personal life is reflected on your brand. When it started there were very few people like that on the outside, but on the inside it was love. That was the weird thing about it for me."

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

"When it comes down to artists, I still understand the business side of it, so I never really hold friction there," he continues. "When things get right, it'll be alright. Just like now, I've been living a regular life. People are coming back and taking pictures, but eight months ago it might not have been the mood."

Gillie acknowledges Tory's point, asking if the rapper received any support behind closed doors. "Even the people who came out and said anything about me, a lot of them, after the fact or after the music came out, they called me like 'I still fuck with you, just at the time, XYZ," answers Tory. "But there's nothing wrong with that."

Gillie disagrees, but Tory maintains that they're simply from a different world. "There's something wrong with that in our world," he states. "People have a wrong idea of how that's separated, but I understand that those worlds are separated. But not everybody was raised like me...I don't expect them to be. However, I gotta move how I gotta move."

For more from Tory, be sure to check out the full episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game below.

WATCH: Tory Lanez on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game