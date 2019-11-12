It's not a secret that Megan Thee Stallion can get her twerk game off with the best of them. In a world where women are hitting the gym hard, working on their squats and trying to get right for next summer, Hot Girl Meg is leading the ladies in exuding confidence everywhere she struts. Heading on stage on a near-nightly basis, the Fever rapper has been shutting down festivals across the country as a featured guest, completing her stellar run as one of the most popular musicians of the year. She has potential to become one of the hottest rappers in the world and, if she continues on this track, she's bound to be a burden to many women in their relationships. Just watch the video below to see what I mean.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

During a recent show outdoors, Megan Thee Stallion got down on the ground to show off her bouncy twerking routine, getting everyone in the crowd hot and bothered. As hard as one particular security guard tried to keep things professional, he kept getting a glimpse of what was happening on the stage and his facial expression told the entire story of what thoughts were running through his head.

Watching the big screen, this man was ready to give up everything he had worked so hard for for just a few moments with Thee Stallion. He looked completely awestruck by the display before completely changing his expression and appearing hella impressed by Meg's prowess. You've got to see it.