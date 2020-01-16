With just a few weeks left until the premiere of DC Films' Suicide Squad spinoff Birds Of Prey, Atlantic Records has now decided to give a preview into some of the girl power hits that will be featured on the movie's soundtrack.

After already being treated to the soundtrack's lead single "Diamonds" by Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, we're now expected to also get hits from Doja Cat, a collaboration between Saweetie and electropop singer GALXARA, a rock-tinged cut from Halsey and Summer Walker amongst other female musicians. In a statement given to Complex, President of Atlantic Records' West Coast operations Kevin Weaver describes the curated compliation as "a list of artists that [Atlantic] wanted to target based on the key music needs of the film, with the overall goal of creating an aesthetic that felt like Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey." Describing the album's collective as "cutting-edge young female artists" and "the ultimate bad ass girl gang," Weaver and the Atlantic crew definitely got it right with this head-thumping lineup of ladies.

Watch the official soundtrack trailer for Birds of Prey: The Album below, and check for the film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) to hit theaters on February 7, 2020. Tracklist below as well:

Birds of Prey: The Album