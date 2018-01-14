soundtracks
Metro Boomin Announces "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" SoundtrackAlong with the official announcement, the artist also shared the soundtrack's cover art.By Caroline Fisher
Syleena Johnson Talks New Christmas Movie Soundtracks, Loving FOX Soul, & Fighting For Your DreamsIn our holiday interview with music icon Syleena Johnson, she tells us about producing 3 Christmas movie soundtracks, making room for new artists, and explains being an "extroverted introvert."By Erika Marie
Beyoncé Floats Through "Be Alive" From The "King Richard Soundtrack"The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father to tennis icon Venus and Serena Williams.By Erika Marie
SZA Shares "The Anonymous Ones" From The "Dear Evan Hansen" SoundtrackThe stage play-turned-film arrives on September 24.By Erika Marie
Justin Timberlake, SZA, Anderson .Paak Join "Trolls: World Tour" SoundtrackThe "Trolls World Tour" soundtrack will feature appearances from Justin Timberlake, SZA, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, HAIM and a loaded list of others. By Keenan Higgins
Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker & Doja Cat Highlight "Birds Of Prey" SoundtrackFeaturing a loaded lineup of songs inspired by batshit baddie Harley Quinn.By Keenan Higgins
Aaliyah's "I Don't Wanna" Turns 20, And It's Still Her Most Slept-On Record To DateTwo decades later, this sleeper hit by the "Princess of R&B" is still one of her coldest records.By Keenan Higgins
"Deadpool 2" Soundtrack Includes Lil Pump, French Montana, & MoreThe "Deadpool 2" soundtrack has a fierce line-up.By Alex Zidel
5 TV Shows With Dope SoundtracksThese TV shows know how to curate music.By Vince Rick
10 Best Hip-Hop Video Game Soundtracks Of All TimeVirtual Reality Hip-Hop.By Karlton Jahmal