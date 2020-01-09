Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Form The Ultimate Girl Power Duo On "Diamonds" For "Birds Of Prey" Soundtrack

When it was announced last month that Megan Thee Stallion and Normani's would be collaborating on a song for the Birds of Prey soundtrack, plenty of fans were thrilled. It's about time that these two Houston Hotties (Normani grew up in the southern city just like Meg!) teamed up to deliver a girl power anthem, and the soundtrack for a film that celebrates badass women was the perfect opportunity.

On Wednesday, Meg and Normani both revealed the cover art for the highly anticipated track, called "Diamonds," which got fans across the board even more stoked to hear the song. While "Diamonds" is currently only available in select international markets, it will be out everywhere at midnight ET. A preview for the song is available through Apple Music, and just from this brief snippet, it's already guaranteed to be a hit with the ladies. Taking on the popular "diamonds are a girl's best friend" theme, these two queens give us a sultry yet tough-as-nails track to hype the girls up.

Some sneak peak stills from the "Diamonds" visuals have already been shared, and the official video should be dropping before the film's release on February 7th. Peep the full tracklist for the soundtrack, which is expected to drop on February 7th as well and features plenty of other major female artists of the moment:

1. Boss B*tch by Doja Cat

2. So Thick by WHIPPED CREAM (ft. Baby Goth)

3. Diamonds by Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

4. Sway With Me by Saweetie & GALXARA

5. Joke’s On You by Charlotte Lawrence

6. Smile by Maisie Peters

7. Lonely Gun by CYN

8. Experiment On Me by Halsey

9. Danger by Jucee Froot

10. Bad Memory by K.Flay

11. Feeling Good by Sofi Tukker

12. Invisible Chains by Lauren Jauregui

13. It’s A Man’s Man's Mans World by Black Canary

14. I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby by Summer Walker

15. Hit Me With Your Best Shot by Adona