JAY-Z scored a big win in signing Megan Thee Stallion to Roc Nation, and it's all thanks to Flamin' Hot Cheetos!

As Page Six reports, Tina Snow took a trip to France earlier this week, where she sat on the "If You're Not First, You're Last" panel at Cannes Lions. During the discussion, the 27-year-old revealed that her favourite spicy snacks played a crucial role in her decision to join the RN family.

"I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around," Thee Stallion recalled of a long-ago visit to JAY-Z's entertainment agency.

When the 4:44 hitmaker walked into the room, however, she was taken aback. "I'm like, 'I didn't know JAY-Z was coming to my meeting! But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he's like, 'I heard you like Hot Cheetos!' And I was sold."

If you remember back to this year's Super Bowl, you may have seen our resident Hot Girl star in an ad for and make a song about the tasty treat, at the time calling her experience working with Cheetos "authentic" because she genuinely is obsessed with their products.

"When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos," the Houston native shared. "I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?





