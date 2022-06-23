Megan Thee Stallion has been going through a very stressful time in her personal life. She is currently in the midst of a legal battle against Tory Lanez, whom she will be seeing in court as of September 14th when the criminal trial into her alleged shooting officially begins. The legal proceedings have been long and drawn out, so it's easy to see why Megan might be a tad anxious about what's to come.

In addition to all of this, Meg has had some issues with her current label 1501 Entertainment. Both sides are engaged in a lawsuit about her final album on the label and whether or not she has already fulfilled her contractual obligations. It has been yet another exhausting saga for the Houston artist, and it remains to be seen who will come out on top.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Over the last few days, Megan Thee Stallion has been Ibiza, Spain to get away from it all. She has been enjoying her time on vacation, and in her latest Instagram video, Meg was clearly having a lot of fun. As you can see down below, she is laying down poolside with a glass of white wine in her hand. In the sped-up video, Meg can be seen walking up and down the pool, all while twerking on a lounge chair. Needless to say, she is living the life right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Hopefully, Meg is able to get her label issues sorted out so she can deliver a brand new project, sooner rather than later. Her fanbase is clamoring for a follow-up to her latest single "Plan B" and with festival season upon us, we're sure more is in the works.