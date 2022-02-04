Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Us That She's A "Flamin' Hottie"

Megan Thee Stallion is lending her talents to this year's Super Bowl by teaming up with Frito-Lay to create "Flamin' Hottie," an under two-minute super-catchy track that finds the Houston native rapping over Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It."

As Pitchfork notes, the 26-year-old used her clever wit and lyricism to craft bars that not only show her confidence but also promote Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Doritos. "I am the Hot Girl Coach. I am Miss Flamin’ Hottie. I mean, I am all things hot. So I feel like it was very necessary for the Hot Cheeto and the Hot Girl to get together," she told Billboard.

"Damn, I'm so hot, can't touch me (Hot, hot) / Just like Cheetos on your fingers, wanna suck me (Yeah) / Sick of y'all hypin' up all this bullshit (All this bullshit) / Thinkin' hoes hotter than me? Don't push it (Ah)," she begins.

Thee Stallion will be starring in a Super Bowl commercial for the spicy snack alongside "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer Charlie Puth, in which she plays the role of a hummingbird who raps "Push It."

Stream "Flamin' Hottie" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mediocre and that ain't me hatin'

Y'all be the best out a bad situation (Out a bad situation)

Yes, I do think I'm that bitch

I'm all that and a bag of flamin' hot chips (Ah, ah, ah, ah)\

[Via]