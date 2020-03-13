Megan Thee Stallion's been at odds with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and Carl Crawford over the past week or so. Although claims that Crawford was trying to prevent her from releasing new music became a prominent focus of this case, a judge granted Meg a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment that would allow her to move forward with the release of her new project.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

According to Complex, she's earned herself a small W in the courtroom after Judge Robert K. Schaffer ordered an extension of the restraining order. At this point, it's unclear how long the extension but that will be determined in the same week the judge determines whether this case should go through arbitration. Crawford recently filed a motion pushing for the matter to be dealt with privately on claims that their contractual agreement includes any sort of disputes surrounding the contract be dealt with in arbitration.

"Defendants reading of the contract is unreasonable," Megan's team responded in court documents. "Defendants' demand for arbitration does not preclude [Megan] from proceeding in state court."

Even though Megan Thee Stallion received an extension, there's no sign whether she plans on releasing new music anytime soon. After all, she is fresh off of the release of her new project SUGA which marks her first EP since 2019's Fever. She did, however, recently team up with Tyga for their new collab, "Freak."