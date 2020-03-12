Megan Thee Stallion is in the midst of a legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment but she still managed to release her new project, SUGA last week, thanks to the judge who granted her a temporary restraining order against the label. Even though the project managed to find its way onto streaming services, Meg's battle against 1501 Entertainment is far from over.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In new documents obtained by Bossip, a lawyer for the label has filed a motion arguing that Megan Thee Stallion has no right to take them to court. Although details of Megan having to go through arbitration with the label were previously revealed, a lawyer for 1501 has asked to have this case dealt with privately. Ultimately, this would mean that the results of the case would not be available to the public.

The agreement is apparently in the very contract that Megan Thee Stallion signed two years ago. The contract states that any disputes between them would be settled in a private matter. If Megan's case proceeds as she plans, then she'd allegedly be violating their legal agreement. They're not necessarily arguing aspects of this case but would rather have it dealt with behind closed doors.

A judge has yet to file a ruling on the motion. We'll keep you posted on any more updates. Read our review of SUGA here.