- Original ContentMegan Thee Stallion Vs. Carl Crawford & 1501: A Complete HistoryHow did Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment get to this point?ByJoshua Robinson7.5K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Goes Off On 1501 Certified Ent. Over CountersuitMegan Thee Stallion is fed up with 1501.ByAlexander Cole7.8K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Scores Small W In 1501 Certified Ent. LawsuitMegan Thee Stallion's temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment gets an extension. ByAron A.3.5K Views
- MusicCarl Crawford Breaks Silence On Megan Thee Stallion LawsuitCarl Crawford claims Megan Thee Stallion is lying in the majority of her lawsuit against 1501 Ent. He also thinks that Jay-Z wouldn't have given her a better contract for her first deal.ByAron A.16.0K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Didn't Tell Carl Crawford She Planned To Sign Deal With Roc NationThe former baseball player-turned-music executive was the first to sign her to a record label.ByErika Marie33.6K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Signed To Famed Baseball Player Carl Crawford's LabelThe ex-MLB superstar is Megan Thee Stallion's big-time ally. ByAida C.10.1K Views