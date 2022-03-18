Thanks to The Shade Room, we’re one stop closer to finding out whether or not Rihanna cancelled Megan Thee Stallion’s partnership with her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. Earlier this week, speculation began floating around online than the Bad Gal had unfollowed the Hot Girl on Instagram, and seemingly cancelled her contract, but a source has since cleared those rumours up.

It’s been reported that the “WAP” hitmaker “has not been a Savage X Fenty ambassador for over a year since her deal expired.” The source went on to explain, “There’s no reason for her to still be on the website. Any speculation to the contrary is inaccurate.”

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Initial speculatory tweets said things like, “I wonder why Megan was removed from the Savage X Fenty site” and “Megan’s Savage X Fenty section is gone?!?!!!!!! Look it up, wtf is happening,” which prompted clap backs from other fans who aren’t buying into all the drama.

“Y’all really tryna manufacture Megan’s demise so bad,” one user wrote. “Not only has Rihanna NEVER followed her to begin with, the Savage X Fenty account very much still follows Megan. Also, those Savage X Fenty partnerships are not forever, nor are they cheap… They could’ve simply not renewed Megan’s contract.”

As TSR points out, back in 20202 Rih sent a care package to the Texas-born rapper wishing her well after her shooting incident. “You know you‘ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way,” the expecting mother wrote at the time.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite celebrities.

