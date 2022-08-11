As we all know, Megan Thee Stallion has not been on good terms with her record label for a while. The H-Town Hottie has been very vocal about the issues she's faced with 1501 Certified Entertainment, but her cries for help haven't led to any sort of change. Instead, things have only gotten worse-- especially now that she's releasing a new album.

Yesterday, the 27-year-old took to Twitter and expressed her most recent frustrations. "Y'all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label," she tweeted to her 7.6 million followers. She continued by stating that she has been forced to go to court in order to release her art. Nonetheless, she thanked her fans and added, "WE ALMOST OUT [clapping emoji] LET'S STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP."

Though she ended on a positive note, this morning things got harder to deal with. After revealing that her cover art and some of her songs were being leaked, Megan decided to spill all the beans about her upcoming project.

"LET'S JUST GO!!!," she tweeted before uploading her tracklist in its entirety. Consisting of 18 tracks, the album has a heap of features from some of the most talented artists in the game. Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, and Future were just some of the rappers Meg has added to her project. She's also featured the melodious voices of singers Jhené Aiko and Lucky Daye.

Traumazine is set to release tomorrow, Friday, August 11, but is available for pre-sale now. Check out the entire list of records below and let us know which one you are anticipating the most.