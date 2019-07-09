Gracing the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! just a few hours ago was Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. It's been a whirlwind of a year for the leader of the Hot Girl movement, and she embraced the fiery red stage with open arms. Covered in glitter and wearing chaps with booty shorts, Megan opened her performance with "Realer" off of her latest record Fever, before moving on to her breakout hit "Big Ole Freak."

Recently, he Tina Snow track was given a remix by R&B crooner Trey Songz. He put his twist on things with lyrics like, "Big ol ass, look at them hips / cat so fat like look at them lips." Trey and Megan have been flirting for months now, especially after the singer went to shoot his shot on social media. Megan went on to tease that he couldn't handle her, but that didn't stop him from letting her know he wasn't afraid to try.

Speaking of singing, Megan also revealed that she's not only a rapper, but may have some impressive vocals that fans have yet to hear. She shared on social media that she has "a bunch of songs where I’m just singing I haven’t released...I think I wanna drop a lil r&b tape." Maybe she and Trey will do a duet.