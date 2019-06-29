Megan Thee Stallion is no dummy. The best way to divert attention away from looming controversy is to change the subject and never look back. A few days ago, the Houston rapper was the subject of an inquiry into homophobic Tweets she'd administered in the past. Instead of opting for diplomacy as others had done in her place, Megan's response was that of a person gaslit at the hands of a frenzied mob.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

"You going this far over a tweet from 2012 ? that obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick," Meg posted on Twitter in response to the all the chatter emanating from social media. Since then, Megan Thee Stallion has closed the book on further conversation relating to the 2012 Tweets. Within the past hour or so, Meg has been active on Twitter responding to all inquiries pertaining to her musical career, and not her outspoken past.

Within those response has come a very revelatory post in which she remarks upon "a bunch of songs" where she doesn't rap but sings like a Braxton of her choosing. "I have a bunch of songs where I’m just singing I haven’t released," she elicited in response to a Twitter user who gave her a vociferous "YES MAAM" in support. Meg concluded the post by stating that a "lil r&b tape" might in the works as a consequence of the influx of singing in her creative output.