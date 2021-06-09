Megan Thee Stallion has placed an emphasis on her education, completing her degree in Health Care Administration at Texas Southern University while she's busy winning Grammy Awards. The multi-platinum recording artist may be one of the most popular rappers in the world but she's making sure that she continues setting herself up for success. She won't have an issue paying off her student loans but the reality is that many students will spend years getting rid of their debts, so Megan is doing what she can to help.

On Wednesday, it was announced via press release that Megan Thee Stallion will be providing a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to one student at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University. Megan's scholarship opportunity will open up for the upcoming fall semester, and students can apply for it here.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Getting an education is incredibly important to me," said the rapper in a statement. "I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose."

In addition to offering a scholarship, Stalli will also become Megan Thee Lecturer, speaking to students as part of the "Industry Expert Speaker Series."

