In 2020, the JAY-Z founded company Roc Nation announced that they had joined forces with Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Located in the rap mogul's hometown of Brooklyn, the school will prepare enrolled students for a wide range of careers in performance, all aspects of music, entrepreneurship, and sports business management.

Adding to the established glory of the school, Roc Nation and Long Island University announced this week that Grammy-nominated producer Patrick "9th Wonder" Douthit would be joining the institution's faculty.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will welcome its inaugural class of exceptional students this fall who will be taught by world-renowned artists and educators, giving them practical insight and real-world, hands-on experience,” said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline.

9th Wonder will serve as a visiting professor and an artist in residence set to begin hosting lectures in the fall. The legendary producer has previously taught at Duke University and Harvard University, while his production credits include JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Destiny's Child, Drake, Chris Brown, Erykah Badu, and more. He is currently working with the Loeb Library at Harvard University to document the top 200 Hip Hop albums of all time.

“Music changed my life and opened doors for me in ways that I never could have imagined, so it’s only right that we impart our knowledge to help the next generation of ambitious leaders,” 9th Wonder said. “I’m truly honored to teach at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment and look forward to equipping these students with the tools to break barriers in their own lives and careers.”

9th Wonder will be joined by soprano saxophone player Sam Newsome and baritone vocalist Coin Levin. “We’re thrilled to welcome such an esteemed group of musicians to serve as lecturers at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. “Their collective wisdom and versatility will be essential to ensuring that the students receive a well-rounded education.”

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide Roc Nation Hope Scholarships for 25% of enrolled students. In addition, all students will graduate debt-free.