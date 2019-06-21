Megan Thee Stallion, newly announced XXL Freshman, has taken to Instagram to announce plans of returning to school. “I miss being on campus lol I think I’ll start regular classes again in the fall 😂,” she captions a post of her in elegant, business attire. The picture seems to be taken at the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences at Texas Southern University.

Whether she is serious or not, the post also refers to being increasingly busy, to the point of having to take online classes. This is, without a doubt, true. Megan recently dropped her first full-length album, Fever, which includes features from DaBaby and Juicy J but is mostly carried off the strength of her own talent. She is also receiving more attention than ever, especially since gracing the cover of XXL, and undoubtedly has a booked schedule. Fever is Megan’s most critically acclaimed album yet.

The rapper is currently preparing for a tour beginning at the end of August with Meek Mill, YG and Mustard. Being able to tour and take classes in the Fall seems like an impossible task but Megan is still currently enrolled at Texas Southern University. Tickets for the “Legendary Nights” tour go on sale today.