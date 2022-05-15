What Megan Thee Stallion wants, Megan Thee Stallion gets. Our resident Hot Girl has been on something of a roll lately, following up her impressive Coachella two-weekend run (during which she debuted her beloved new single, "Plan B") with a headline-making performance in New York City, thanks to her wild dancefloor antics with her boo, Pardison Fontaine.

As if all of that weren't enough, the "Cash Shit" singer shared earlier this weekend that she recently dropped by her jewellers for an impressive haul of new custom pieces that are sure to pair perfectly with her outfits this summer.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"When I'm upset I buy jewelry," Megan captioned the photo dump, which begins with a selfie, complete with a peace sign to casually show off her unique floral ring. "Shout out to my jeweller for thee CUSTOM pieces that cheered me up."

Around her neck, the 27-year-old rocked a large cross piece, as well as a tight Cuban link choker around her neck. On her middle finger, we see the aforementioned ring, and around her wrist, she wore a flashy watch.





Other uploads in the carousel are similar selfies from different angles, and finally, a video that gives us a closer look at her expensive new additions. In the comment section, friends like Normani, SZA, Tokyo Stylez, Juicy J, and Paris Hilton dropped by to praise Thee Stallion's incredible style.

Elsewhere on her page, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker did a "What's In My Bag" video for her 28.8 million followers – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.