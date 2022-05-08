Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion know how to turn up. Earlier this weekend, the musical couple was spotted in New York City, where Thee Hot Girl was hosting a party in celebration of her latest single, "Plan B," which she debuted during her Coachella set last month.

Cameras caught the couple packing on the PDA – at one point the "Backin' It Up" collaborator even picked up his 5'10" tall girlfriend, bouncing her up and down against his hip thrusts with ease as she wrapped her arms around him, seemingly having the time of her life.

According to TMZ, Pardi also picked MTS up and carried her upstairs where they continued their antics, the "Savage" singer twerking away as her man put his face in closer to get a taste.

Later in the evening, Thee Stallion performed her Mike Dean-produced single, on which she throws shade at the previous men in her life who have done her dirty. As she rapped and danced for the amped-up crowd, Pardison cheered her on from behind.

At the end of 2021, we saw the 27-year-old get absolutely spoiled by her man following her college graduation, although it wasn't long after that that the pair was hit with breakup rumours. They've put on a united front since then, and things seem to be going better than ever for them if their recent night on the dance floor is any indication.

Most recently, Pardi found himself clashing with Tory Lanez on Twitter over his ongoing legal battle with the Houston Hottie – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

