The rollout for Megan Thee Stallion's highly-anticipated debut album has kicked off and we are gradually learning more details about it. Back in October, the Houston rapper revealed that she would be introducing a new alter ego on this project, whose name will also serve as the project's title. Her fans got acquainted with Tina Snow and Hot Girl Meg through her previous releases and, now, Suga will get her chance to shine.

We got our first taste of Suga last week when Meg released the album's lead single, "B.I.T.C.H." While we can get a sense of Meg's new energy on this flip of Tupac's "Ratha Be Ya N*gga", she provided her own profile of Suga in her recent interview on Power 106's "LA Leakers" show. "You know I got a lot of personalities up here in this head," Meg explained. "So she's definitely my new persona that I'm introducing to everybody. Letting people know that it's okay to be a sensitive gangsta."

When probed further about what distinguishes Suga from Meg's other alter egos, Meg said that "Suga is just mess." It seems Suga's messiness will allow Meg to explore the more complex and emotional sides of herself on her debut. "Like everybody think they so perfect," Meg told Justin Credible. "Social media got everybody striving for perfection and I'm not gon' lie - I'm not perfect. I didn't say I was. I got a whole bunch of stuff going on every day. I'm going through it, but I'm getting through it. So, that's where Suga is coming from."

In the interview, Meg also spoke about her experiences working with SZA and Pharrell, who have both been confirmed as features on Suga.