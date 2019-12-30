In an NPR interview, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that her debut album would introduce a new alter-ego named Suga, adding to her repertoire which includes Tina Snow and Hot Girl Meg. Last night, Meg hopped in the booth to record some songs for the album, but it wasn't Suga who came to play. "Damn I’m supposed to be recording songs that’s more gentle but I keep winding up shitting on you bitches and reminding y’all niggas who I am," Meg tweeted. When a fan requested that Tina Snow make an appearance on the project - since we haven't heard from her since Meg's 2018 mixtape named after said alter-ego - Meg detailed that "[her] album is basically Tina snow and suga going against each other."

While Meg may have hoped to channel a single character on her debut, she can't help the sides of her that bubble up while she's recording. She shared a particular sentiment that may have resulted in some savagery emerging in her music: "I just don’t like y’all bitches and I’m not hiding it in 2020 bye."

Meg was locked in the studio with producer J White Did It last night, who is known for his work with Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Iggy Azalea. On his IG story, J White deemed Meg "the hardest working girl in the industry" after she had been in the booth for two hours straight. Meg exited the booth, took a swig from a bottle of D'usse and kept things moving. You can hear a snippet of how hard she's going for her debut below.