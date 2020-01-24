Megan Thee Stallion came in strong in 2019. Although she was just warming up, the Hot Girl movement dominated the summer and she became the next biggest star to come out. We've been anticipating her debut album since the release of Fever last year but it looks like Meg's officially beginning the rollout for it.

Earlier today, she released her highly-anticipated new single, "B.I.T.C.H" which appears to be the latest drop from Suga. Speaking to Zane Lowe, Meg detailed the collaborations she has with The Neptunes after footage of her and Pharrell in the studio surfaced online.

"We lock in the studio for about four days and we got some fire. Like, he is so cool and he just, he calls me the Machine. Megan the Machine. Because I got in there and I was knocking them verses out so quick and knocking them songs out and he was like, 'Dang,'" she recounted. "You gotta get in the studio and you gotta show Pharrell what you can do. So as quick as he knocking them out, I’m backdooring and knocking them out. So he was like ‘Oh, you a machine.” And I was like 'Damn. Pharrell called me a machine. That’s crazy.'"

Additionally, she shared a few names that are on the project. Megan said she has a collab with SZA produced by Juicy J. Peep the clip below.